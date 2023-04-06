2023 New York Auto Show Roundup | All the reveals, reviews, pictures

NEW YORK — If you can't make it to the New York Auto Show in person this year, we've got the next best thing. Right down below we've gathered up all the news that filtered out from all the major automakers that displayed their latest production vehicles and concepts in the Big Apple. Whether it's cars, trucks, crossovers or SUVs that you're looking for, you're going to find something here that piques your interest.

The 2024 Kia EV9 made its global debut just a short week ago, but now it was at the 2023 New York Auto Show, and Kia offered up U.S.-specific details to share with us about the three-row electric SUV.

It may have technically been revealed first during the Super Bowl, but the New York Auto Show is where we finally got to see the 2025 Ram 1500 REV up close and personal. It's also where Ram provided all the important specs. And with 650 horsepower and up to 500 miles of range, it has some impressive numbers.

Now that the 2025 Ram 1500 REV has been revealed, along with its most important specifications, we have information on all of the mainline Big 3 electric full-size pickup trucks. So it's time to see how the numbers stack up, because trucks are all about numbers. We'll see how the Ram compares to the power, battery capacity, payload, towing and other features of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning.

A new Wrangler only comes around once a decade, but with the re-introduction of the Ford Bronco, Jeep has extra incentive to keep its JL-generation model as current as possible. Now that buyers have had the opportunity to digest the competition, Jeep is finding new ways to give its iconic 4x4 an edge in the face of its first real competition in decades. For 2024, the Wrangler gets two new models (a cheaper 4xe and a more-expensive Rubicon), some new factory tricks and an interior upgrade that incorporates a larger, horizontal infotainment screen.

The Subaru Crosstrek is a stalwart in both Subaru’s lineup and the whole subcompact crossover shebang. The Crosstrek is already one of the more modified vehicles out there, with lift kits, chunky tires, and other goodies commonly installed onto the subcompact crossover for drivers in search of more off-road utility and capability. Well, Subaru is now getting into the game. Enter the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness — a factory version of what many Crosstrek owners have been doing to their vehicles all along.

Hyundai showed off the design of its 2024 Kona late last year, but this week Hyundai is feeding us all the U.S. specs as the new Kona makes its North American debut at the New York Auto Show.

If the prospect of “more rugged” fits into your truck-buying ethos this year and the idea of a Land Rover is a bit too “unpretty” for mild off-roading, consider the new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. It certainly looks the part.

New York Auto Show week kicked off with a concept from Genesis that is going to find its way onto showroom floors in the near future, Genesis President and CEO Jose Munoz confirmed in New York. It's the Genesis GV80 Coupe, and it's the classic coupe-ification of an SUV we've seen time and time again from BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and more. And we have to say, it's quite handsome, particularly in its vivid orange paint.

The days of surprise auto show reveals are behind us, right? Well, not exactly. While Hyundai's Disney-themed Ioniq 5 might not be the bombshell surprise we secretly hope for every year, it's always nice to see something that hasn't been teased for months ahead of time. It's called the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept, celebrating 100 years of the children's brand.