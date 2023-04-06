2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 finally here, starts at $61,050

Mercedes-Benz introduced the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 last year and we expected it on sale here a few months ago. The middle step performance sedan is finally on dealer lots, bringing technology derived from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team to two trims. Starting with MSRPs after the $1,150 destination charge, our market gets the:

AMG C 43 Premium: $61,050

AMG C 43 Pinnacle: $63,850

Both trims come with longitudinally-mounted M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, output figures that best the C 300 4Matic by 157 hp and 74 lb-ft. The AMG engine gets the exhaust-driven turbocharger derived from the F1 team's design, utilizing an electric motor to spool up the turbine shaft while the exhaust pressure catches up. Further electric assist comes from the second-generation 48-volt, 13-horsepower electric starter generator that enables coasting and longer, better engine stop-start phases. The grunt runs through a nine-speed auto to the AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive that's 69% rear-biased in normal conditions, supplemented by rear-wheel steering to help rotate the tail. Standard AMG Ride Control with Adaptive Damping should maintain the appropriate standard of ride quality.

Standard equipment on the Premium includes LED headlights with adaptive high beams, surround view, Parktronic with Active Parking Assist, an AMG Performance Steering Wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, heated front seats, a biometric fingerprint scanner as part of the hands-free entry and keyless go, and 64-color ambient lighting.

The Pinnacle starts with Premium kit and adds navigation with augmented video, a head-up display with AMG-specific overlays, Burmester 3D Surround Sound with streaming audio, wireless device charging, and "enhanced" ambient lighting.

As for where the C 43 falls on the price spectrum, the opening offer has risen by about $2,500 from the last time the C 43 sedan was offered here in 2021 and made 385 hp and 384 lb-ft from a 3.0-liter V6. The 2023 sedan is $13,050 more expensive than its less gutsy in-house sibling, the C 300 4Matic. The 2023 BMW M340i xDrive makes 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. and starts almost $2,000 less at $59,395, but by the time you roughly match the AMG C 43 Premium equipment list you're at $61,700. The 2023 Audi S4 makes 349 hp and 369 lb-ft and starts off looking much more affordable at $52,800, but getting close to like-for-like equipment means stepping up to the Premium Plus trim that goes for $57,895. So everyone's in the same ballpark.

With this milestone past us, we should know soon how much the AMG C 63 S E-Performance is going to require of buyers.

Related video: