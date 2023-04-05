Third-generation Mini Countryman previewed with psychedelic camouflage

Mini has released additional details about the third-generation Countryman due out later in 2023. While the range will include gasoline-, hybrid-, and battery-powered models, the BMW-owned company focused on the electric version and published a basic set of specifications.

We've seen pre-production prototypes of the next Countryman before; Mini previewed the model in March 2023. The latest batch of official spy shots gives us a better look at the updated design. Up front, the electric variant of the Countryman stands out from the gasoline-burning model with a big, grille-like piece of trim. We're guessing that it wears several powertrain-specific trim pieces and emblems as well, though these are hidden under camouflage that wouldn't look entirely out of place on a Gaudí-designed building in a picturesque part of Spain.

Mini revealed that the new Countryman will stretch about 174.3 inches from bumper to bumper and stand 63.5 inches tall. In comparison, the outgoing model measures 169.8 inches long and 61.3 inches tall. These figures should give the crossover a more spacious interior, and they'll make it the biggest series-produced car that Mini has ever released (the original Mini from 1959 measured merely 120 inches long).

Interior photos haven't been published yet, but Mini notes some of the upholstery and trim pieces are made with recycled materials.

On the electric side of the range, the Countryman will be available with two powertrains. First, a 191-horsepower single-motor setup that spins the front wheels; this version will be called Countryman E. Second, a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system rated at 313 horsepower and fitted to the Countryman SE ALL4. Electricity will be stored in a 64.7-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and Mini estimates the model's range will check in at about 280 miles when tested on the WLTP cycle used in Europe. The EPA-estimated figure will be lower, however.

More details about the third-generation Mini Countryman will be released in the coming months. It won't remain the brand's only crossover for long: making it bigger clears up space for a second, smaller model tentatively called Aceman and previewed by a concept in July 2022. At the other end of the spectrum, the next-generation Cooper will make its debut in 2024 with significant design changes inside and out.

