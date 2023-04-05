New Range Rover gets the controversial Mansory treatment

If you find the new Land Rover Range Rover's looks a tad too subtle, German tuner Mansory might have the answer to your problem. It unveiled some of the parts it designed for the big SUV, such as a head-turning body kit, new wheels, and a tune that unlocks more power.

"Subtle" isn't part of Mansory's vocabulary, and the body kit it designed for the latest Range Rover turns heads — for better or worse. Up front, it adds a splitter with winglets, a redesigned grille with an illuminated emblem, and a vented hood. Wheel arch flares allowed Mansory to widen the track while fitting 24-inch wheels, and the body kit also includes side skirts, vent-like inserts on the front doors, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear diffuser. These parts are made with carbon fiber to keep weight in check, and they're available individually or as a bundle.

Mansory offers à la carte customization options for the interior as well. While photos aren't available, the tuner points out that customers can make fairly minor modifications like adding carbon fiber trim pieces and aluminum pedals, or give the cabin a complete redesign with new leather upholstery and different stitching patterns. Here again, the scope of the modifications depends largely on the buyer's taste and wallet.

Stock, the Range Rover's BMW-built, 4.4-liter V8 is twin-turbocharged to 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Mansory makes a tuning kit called PowerBox that increases those figures to 620 and 625, respectively, thanks to a tune and a high-performance exhaust system with four outlets integrated into the diffuser. The eight-cylinder still spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

More power is difficult to argue against, but the visual modifications will undoubtedly ruffle a few feathers — that's the point. And yet, they're fairly minor compared to some of Mansory's other projects. For example, take the Venatus Coupé EVO C unveiled in January 2023: it's a Lamborghini Urus that has been turned into a coupe (a proper one with two doors), decked out with add-ons, and tuned to 900 horsepower.

Pricing for Mansory's spin on the fifth-generation Range Rover depends on how many boxes you tick on the options sheet.