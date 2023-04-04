Editors’ Picks March 2023 | Hot hatch galore and some great luxury SUVs

This month of Editors’ Picks sees us hand out a pair of nods to the best hot hatchbacks money can buy these days, the Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla. You can read more about how they compare in our head-to-head comparison test, but both have their advantages, and we can highly recommend buying either of them. Then we head to Europe to recognize a couple of SUVs that just went through mid-cycle refreshes and came out on the other side just as lovable as they were before. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in January that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 Honda Civic Type R

2023 Honda Civic Type R front low

Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R front low Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R rear three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R front profile Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R front three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R rear three quarter mid Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R action front three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R action rear Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R wing Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R exhaust and diffuser Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R wheel Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R Honda badge Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R badge Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R engine detail Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R engine Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R interior Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R interior from driver Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R steering wheel Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R shifter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R vent detail Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R dash number badge Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R touchscreen Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R drive mode switch Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R IP Track Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R IP Sport Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R IP Comfort Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R Individual drive mode graphic Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R cupholders Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R front seats Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R split seat bottom and red carpet Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R front seat detail Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R seat back emblem Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R back seat Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R cargo with cover retracted Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Honda Civic Type R cargo with cover Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit front three quarter low

Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit front three quarter low Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit rear three quarter low Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit front three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit rear three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit front three quarter high Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit rear profile Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit front profile Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit action front Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit action rear Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit carbon fiber roof Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit exhaust and crooked license plate Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit hood vents Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit fender vent Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit wheel Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit wheel detail Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit GR Four emblem

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit badge Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit engine Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit engine detail badge Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit engine detail intake Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit interior Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit interior from driver Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit steering wheel Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit shifter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit iMT auto rev match button

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit touchscreen Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit handbrake and center console

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit drive mode switch and also dust Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit GR Four control knob

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit IP with trip computer

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit GR Four 6040

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit GR Four 3070

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit GR Four Track

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit start button Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit dash trim Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit front seats Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit headrest emblem

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit back seat Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit cargo Image Credit: James Riswick

Quick take: The GR Corolla is a serious performance machine that is sure to please any enthusiast with its brilliant driving dynamics. It's only let down by a cheap-feeling and small interior that doesn't lend well to daily driver duty. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Honda Civic Type R, Subaru WRX, VW Golf R Pros: Rascal of an engine, super-fun AWD system, great driving dynamics Cons: Low-rent interior, lacking in space, design isn't very cohesive From the editors: Senior Editor James Riswick — "The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla manages to wring out 300 horsepower from three cylinders. Even a guy who got a C+ in Algebra II can tell you that means 100 hp per cylinder, which is just loony tunes for a car that shares its name with grandma’s gold-painted grocery getter. Shut all the nannies off, nail it just right and find yourself on some sort of slippery surface, and the GR Corolla can embark on some tail-out hijinks. May visions of snowbound parking lots dance in your heads." In-depth analysis: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive Review: 300 hp, 3 cylinders, 3 tailpipes 2023 Volvo XC40



2023 Volvo XC40 B5

Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

BMW X7 M60i Frozen Pure Grey