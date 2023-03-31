2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron gets big updates, small price increase

New for the 2024 model year, the Audi Q8 E-Tron replaces the E-Tron with additional driving range, a new-look design and chassis updates. The electric SUV costs more than its predecessor, but the price hike isn't as steep as you might assume considering the updates made.

Pricing for the Q8 E-Tron starts at $75,495 including a surprisingly reasonable $1,095 destination charge. In comparison, the 2023 E-Tron started at $71,995 including destination, meaning the improvements add $3,500 to the bottom line. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

2024 Q8 E-Tron Premium: $75,495

2024 Q8 E-Tron Premium Plus: $79,895

2024 Q8 E-Tron Prestige: $85,895

2024 Q8 E-Tron Launch Edition: $88,645

The figures above apply to the regular SUV model. Pricing for the fastback-like Sportback variant is as follows:

2024 Q8 Sportback E-Tron Premium: $78,895

2024 Q8 Sportback E-Tron Premium Plus: $83,295

2024 Q8 Sportback E-Tron Prestige: $89,295

2024 Q8 Sportback E-Tron Launch Edition: $93,045

The list of standard features includes 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension system, LED headlights, heated and power-adjustable front seats and Adaptive Cruise Assist technology. Premium Plus models benefit from a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a surround-view camera, among other equipment. Prestige models gain Matrix-design LED headlights and a massage function, and the Launch Edition model stands out with 21-inch wheels, black exterior trim, and edition-specific interior accents. Audi charges $750 for a trailer hitch.

Regardless of trim level or body style, the Q8 E-Tron is powered by a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that draw electricity from a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 106 kilowatt-hours; that's a 23% improvement over the E-Tron. The base model's driving range checks in at up to 285 miles, but the Sportback model lands right on the 300-mile mark when it's equipped with the Ultra Package.

Dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron in the summer of 2023. Drivers who want a quicker EV will need to wait until the triple-motor SQ8 lands in showrooms later in 2023; pricing information will be released closer to the model's on-sale date.

As for the non-electrified Q8, it remains in production in three different flavors: Q8, SQ8, and RS Q8. It starts at $73,995 with a 3.0-liter V6.

