Lamborghini Revuelto, riveting or revolting? The choice is yours with its online configurator

Lamborghini has opened an online configurator for the new Revuelto flagship it unveiled yesterday. You can play with the supercar's many options, though It's a moot exercise unless you're one of the few reserved one already. Lamborghini says the Revuelto had sold out for two years in early March, with most reservation holders never having seen what the car would look like. But if you want to kill a little time, you can build your own. There's something for everyone, whether your tastes lean towards aficionado or influencer.

Color is where the Revuelto allows for the most personalization. There's no less than 68 colors, many of which come in both gloss and matte finishes. A connoisseur might go for one of the Classica hues, which take inspiration from Lamborghinis past. The individual oranges and lime greens number greater than the entire palettes of most mainstream cars. It's almost overwhelming. But because we enjoy a good chuckle, we went for the Ecleticca (Italian for "eclectic") finish called Blu Uranus Matt.

Wheels can make or break a car, and we definitely want to fit in with the newly wealthy Soundcloud artists constantly revving up Sunset Boulevard here in Los Angeles. So we'll go for the 20- and 21-inch Bridgestone performance tires wrapping matte black Triguero wheels with carbon fiber center caps and titanium "rim bolts." Even brake calipers are offered in seven colors, but we think the most eye-searing option is Arancio, or orange.

Interior upholstery and color options are as plentiful as paint codes. A retina-assaulting Nero Ade Sportiva (black) cabin with Verde Scandal (radioactive green) contrast color and Rosso Alala (red) stitching should not be allowed on a Blu Uranus Matt exterior, but it is, so we're picking it. Naturally, we're checking the passenger display option so we can impress our captiv — er, co-pilots — with exactly how fast we're going, and adding cupholders because why not?

For finishing touches, the rear diffuser offers yet another set of colors, but we're going for Verde Scandal again because it's the brightest. Last but not least, let's check the box for the titanium engine grid, which draws attention to the 1,001-horsepower V12 hybrid powertrain, the last 12-cylinder Lamborghini will ever make.

Nowhere in the process did we ever come across a price tag, so it's one of those "if you have to ask ..." scenarios. What do you think of our Revuelto? We like that it'll feel right at home in La La Land or Miami. The good news is, if you don't like it, you can build your own.