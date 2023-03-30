The best-selling portable tire inflator on Amazon is under $30 today thanks to a Lightning Deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although making sure your tires are properly inflated is one of the easiest forms of maintenance you can do for your vehicle, a large amount of people are still riding around on under-inflated tires. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Luckily, thanks to deals like this one, it's actually super affordable and convenient fill your tires in your very own driveway with a portable air compressor.

This AstroAI portable air compressor comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for if you're working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables. Today only, it's on an Amazon Lightning deal for a huge 38% off.

Key Features

#1 best-seller rank on Amazon (over 62,000 user ratings)

Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min

Programmable for automatic fill-ups

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

$27.99 at Amazon