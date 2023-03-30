2024 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster nearly $5,000 more expensive

Porsche put new prices for the 2024 718 Cayman and Boxster lineups, and you're gonna need a bigger wallet. MSRPs climb anywhere from $4,900 to $11,600. Starting prices for the Cayman range after the $1,650 destination charge, are:

718 Cayman: $69,950 ($4,900)

718 Cayman Style Edition: $76,250 (New)

718 Cayman S: $81,950 ($4,900)

718 Cayman GTS 4.0: $96,850 ($4,900)

718 Cayman GT4: $108,150 (No change)

718 Cayman GT4 RS: $162,350 ($11,600)

The same for the 718 Boxster, which "only" charges a $1,450 destination charge:

718 Boxster: $71,850 ($4,900)

718 Boxster Style Edition: $78,150 (New)

718 Boxster S: $83,850 ($4,900)

718 Boxster GTS 4.0: $98,750 ($4,900)

718 Spyder: $104,850 (No change)

Fans of the series might have noticed two big changes to the range. The T trim is no more, removing the enthusiast special from the menu. As on the 911 T, the 718 version offered everything you needed, like Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package and Active Suspension Management, and nothing you didn't, like interior door handles, which Porsche swapped for nylon straps to save weight.

Or perhaps buyers did want those comforts like door handles, which might explain the second change. The space where the T lived is now occupied by the Style Edition. This trim's also based on the entry-level model, priced like the former T (before the 2024 bumps), and powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. A manual transmission comes standard, Porsche's PDK optional. The Style Edition comes standard with 20-inch wheels lifted from the 718 Spyder in high-gloss black, spinning around colored Porsche crests. The wheels tie in with the black stripe on the hood and black stripe along the doors with Porsche lettering. The model designation in back is colored high gloss silver. A white contrast package paints the wheels high-gloss white, matching white stripes on the hood, a white Porsche logo stripe on the door, and the model designation in gloss white. The tailpipes are finished in black, and the Boxster gets its model designation embossed into the soft top. A $2,850 Ruby Star Neo exterior color is available, a modern interpretation Ruby Star available on the 964 Carrera RS. Inside, all Style Editions come with a black leather interior with Chalk (white) contrast stitching. Standard equipment also includes the Sport Exhaust, dynamic Bi-Xenon headlights (PDLS), auto-dimming side mirrors and rearview mirror, heated steering wheel, Porsche crest embossed in headrests, illuminated stainless steel door sill guards, front/rear parking sensors and two-zone auto climate control.

