2024 Hyundai Sonata will offer three engines, OTA updates, more choice

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata's public debut at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea brings a bit more information on the technical spec and more close-up views of the overhauled interior.

Starting under the hood, Hyundai says there will be a trio of engines in the new lineup, a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, a turbocharged version of that 2.5, and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid. At the moment, those engines all serve the current car. The 2.5-liter NA four makes 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque in the standard Sonata. The turbo 2.5 produces 290 hp and 311 lb-ft for its sole use case, the Sonata N-Line. The 2.0-liter NA four in the hybrid makes 151 hp and 139 lb-ft. by itself and is aided by an electric motor contributing 51 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. Hyundai didn't share outputs for the coming range, but did say the hybrid would be equipped with paddle shifters.

Assuming this is the worldwide configuration, it means Hyundai's dropping the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 180 hp and 195 lb-ft. put to work for the SEL Plus trim in our market.

Outside, the color palette gets almost completely redone. Six of the seven colors available today give way to Abyss Black Pearl, Aero Silver in matte or metallic, Atlas White, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Cream Beige and Curated Silver Metallic, Nocturne Gray in matte or metallic, Serenity White Pearl, Transmission Blue Pearl. Ultimate Red Metallic carries over to the refreshed sedan.

Inside, expanded fabric and leather color choices include black, two-tone dark gray and greige, two-tone dark gray and camel, two-tone dark gray and navy, and a dark gray cabin with red cross-stitching exclusive to the N-Line. The new cabin furniture can be dressed in "cross-metal patterned garnishes" as well.

Tech additions count over-the-air updates for vehicle systems, a Digital Key 2 that can lock and unlock the vehicle from a smartphone or smart watch, a better Bose 12-speaker premium audio system with "CenterPoint 360 technology," and a power trunk. The Remote Smart Parking Assist allows the drive to park the Sonata in a tight spot while standing outside the car, using the key. Comfort's boosted with better NVH-fighting measures like refined body reinforcement and a new material for the steering wheel. And improved safety comes courtesy of the ADAS bundle, counting Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5, Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist, Blind-spot Collision Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Navigation based Smart Cruise Control and Highway Driving Assist.