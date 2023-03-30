2023 Ford F-150 Lightning price hiked — again: Pro starts over $60,000

It’s starting to feel like déjà vu over here. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning’s price is increasing yet again, pushing the base price for the Pro past $60,000. For those doing the math, that makes the Pro over $20,000 more expensive than it was at launch.

The new entry point to get into an F-150 Lightning is officially $61,869, including the $1,895 destination charge. That amounts to a $4,000 increase over the previous price that only lasted a few months. It’s also worth noting that ordering a Lightning wasn’t even possible during some of that time because Ford had shut down everything to sort out a battery issue, ultimately resolving itself in a recall of certain trucks. Ford also told us that the Pro is currently sold out for retail customers and only available to order for commercial customers starting in mid-April.

It’s not just the Pro’s price that sees a tick-up today, though. The Lariat trim crawls up by $1,500 to $77,869, and the top-of-the-line Platinum goes up by $1,200 to $99,969. That base price still sneaks under $100,000 for now, but who knows how long that will be the case.

We asked Ford to explain why prices are increasing mid-model-year yet again, and a spokesperson told us it was "in response to current material costs, market factors, and supply chain constraints."

The last bit of news today is that Ford has opened up its ordering process for reservation holders after the pause, as production is back up to full speed.

Related video: