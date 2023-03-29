Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles for detaching side view mirrors

Recalls sometimes involve scary-sounding issues like loss of power or detaching wheels, but many are less frightening. Honda has a significant recall on its hands, but the problem isn't as bad as it could be. The automaker is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles for an issue that could cause the side-view mirror glass to detach.

The recall involves some 2020 and 2021 Pilots and Ridgelines, as well as 2020 through 2022 Passports and Odyssey minivans. Honda said the heating pads behind the mirrors might not be adequately bonded, which can cause the glass to detach.r Honda said it began observing mirror vibrations in 2018, and in 2020, the automaker received a report highlighting the increased vibrations. The supplier changed its heater pad and adhesive in 2021 to address the issue, but late in 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested that Honda investigate the matter. The automaker received 71 warranty claims related to the problem but has not received any reports of injuries or deaths as a result of a detached side view mirror.

Though a missing mirror may not post an immediate emergency, the failure causes the vehicle to be out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, which relates to rear visibility. Owners won’t be on the hook for repairs, as a Honda dealer will replace both side mirrors for free. Owners will be notified by mail around May 8 and can contact Honda with any questions.

This is the second significant recall for Honda in as many weeks, as the automaker recalled almost 450,000 vehicles for improperly latching seatbelts. That action involved some CR-V, Accord and Accord Hybrid, Odyssey, Insight, and Acura RDX models. The NHTSA said that a manufacturing issue could cause the belt buckle channel to interfere with passengers’ ability to latch and unlatch the seatbelts.

