2024 Chevy Silverado ZR2 adds Duramax turbo-diesel option

Official info for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado just dropped, and the biggest news is powertrain related. GM’s smooth and stout Duramax 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six is being added to the list of available engines for the off-road ZR2 model. Previously, the ZR2 was sold exclusively with the 6.2-liter V8. Now that the diesel is available, it presents a unique proposition in the off-road truck world that neither Ford nor Ram offer with their most extreme off-road trucks. Output for the diesel sits at 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque, which predictably lags in ponies versus the gas V8 (420 hp and 460 lb-ft), but trounces it in torque.

Another powertrain update concerns the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Chevy is giving it a new name, so when you go to select it now, it’ll be referred to as the “TurboMax” option. It makes the same 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque as before and continues on as the standard engine in most trims. The last change is the addition of a new Active Exhaust for Silverados with the 6.2-liter V8. This is a valved exhaust that opens up in Sport mode for a more aggressive note.

Moving beyond engines, Chevy says it added a rear seat belt indicator, expanded availability of its Midnight Edition and Blackout packages, made adaptive cruise control standard on the High Country and gave the base WT trim standard wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and OnStar. Two new colors join the array for 2024, too, including Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic.

Pricing for the 2024 Silverado isn’t out yet, but expect it to be released closer to the model’s on-sale date later this year.

