Watch the livestream reveal for the Kia EV9 right here

Kia already showed off the design of its EV9 electric SUV, but this evening will be the full reveal. We’ll get to see specs, features, tech and all the other details you expect from a full car reveal.

The show is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. EDT tonight, and you can watch it via the embedded YouTube video at the top of this post. As a little preview, make sure you check out our Kia EV9 design analysis post from a couple of weeks ago. Here, we got to see that Kia stayed faithful to its EV9 Concept with the boxy styling and futuristic-looking interior. Tons of special features are previewed, from the swiveling rear seats to its totally new tech interface.

Based on the teaser image shown in the YouTube livestream preview, it looks like we’re going to see the EV9 in a different trim and color than the white model shown off in the initial design reveal.

