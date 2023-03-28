Lucid reportedly laying off 18% of its workforce

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson poses with a Lucid Air after ringing the opening bell as Lucid began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2021. (Reuters)

Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc is planning to lay off about 18% of its workforce, Insider reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo.

The company's shares fell more than 7%.

Lucid, which makes luxury electric cars, will communicate details of the layoffs in the next three days, according to the report.

At the end of last year, the company had about 7,200 employees. If that's the current level, then the layoff would amount to a reduction of about 1,300 workers.

Lucid did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

