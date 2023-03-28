Kia CEO says EV9 GT performance model is already on the way

Kia just revealed the EV9 and all its glorious details, but it’s not entirely done. In a press conference with media, Kia CEO Ho-Sung Song revealed that a high-performance EV9 GT model will eventually join the lineup.

“We are aware of growing demand for high-performance vehicles in electric applications,” Song said. “And building on our success of our Kia EV6 GT, we are happy to announce that we are currently developing a high performance version of EV9.”

At market launch, the EV9’s highest performance version will be a dual-motor AWD version with 380 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. You’ll also be able to upgrade that model via an after-purchase “Boost” upgrade to have up to 516 pound-feet of torque. Kia says with the upgrade, the EV9 is capable of running a 5.3-second 0-62 mph time. Of course, an EV9 GT would need to be even quicker than that.

Currently, the only reference to go on is the EV6 GT, which packs 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque. It’ll do the 0-60 mph sprint in only 3.4 seconds. Considering the EV9 GT will be significantly heavier than the EV6, it only makes sense to pack even more power into the EV9. Of course, expect matching suspension, brake and styling upgrades to go with the extra power, too.

“It aims to redefine what performance means in an electric SUV,” Song continued. “We plan to release the GT version of EV9 in early 2025.”

With that timeframe, the EV9 GT will be launching about a year and a half after the regular version does. Kia says the standard EV9 will be headed to our side of the world later this year, and you can read all about it in our in-depth reveal story here.

