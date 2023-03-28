Elon Musk says he's working on Twitter's customer service but some Tesla and Starlink customers haven't been impressed when trying to receive support

Elon Musk speaks at the opening of a new Tesla factory. Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk said Twitter users must have good customer service, and that he was working on it.

Customers of his other companies have said they're disappointed at the lack of customer service.

This includes Tesla owners and SpaceX's Starlink users.

Elon Musk on Tuesday said he was working on Twitter's customer service now that some users pay for the platform. But customer support at his other companies has angered some clientele.

"Of course, you need to have good customer service for money," Musk tweeted, adding he was "working on it."

The billionaire's post comes after Twitter announced plans to scrap legacy verified blue checkmarks from users' accounts, starting on April 1. The only way users can remain verified and keep a blue tick next to their name is to pay between $7 and $8 a month for Twitter Blue. For companies, organizations, and government institutions, it costs $1,000 a month.

One Twitter user replied to Musk's tweet on Tuesday, saying customer service at Tesla and SpaceX's Starlink needed to be improved, and not getting a reply for weeks was unacceptable.

Although Tesla is valued at more than $600 billion and as of January, SpaceX was valued at $137 billion, experts previously told Insider that customers' complaints could tarnish the reputation of his businesses.

SpaceX, Musk's aerospace manufacturer, operates Starlink, a satellite internet constellation, which offers broadband for between $90 and $120 a month, depending on users' locations, and a one-off $600 for the kit.

Jackie Fann, who lives in Michigan, told Insider she got fed up after waiting over a year and a half for Starlink and requested a refund of her $100 deposit in October. She said on Tuesday she still hadn't got her money back.

"They have been giving me the runaround," Fann said.

Other Starlink users have complained to Insider about the company's lack of customer support. One user in Northern California said customer service had been non-existent, while another user said they felt scammed.

Last year, SpaceX apologized to customers for falling behind on their "normal response time," saying "this is not the level of support we aim to provide."

At Tesla, complaints have rolled in from customers about fixing repairs, lack of contact, and long wait times, Insider's Tim Levin reported in February. One Tesla owner described the company's customer support as "lousy."

Twelve Tesla owners previously spoke to Insider about problems with their vehicles. Some commented on how slow and unresponsive Tesla's customer service was, while others said it was quick and easy.

One Tesla owner said he spoke to an "arrogant" employee about an issue with his Model 3. After dropping the vehicle off at a service center for a repair, he told Insider that customer service didn't tell him what the company was doing to his car to fix it.

Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

Are you a Starlink user or Tesla owner who is disappointed with the company's customer service? Get in touch with this reporter via email kduffy@insider.com or Twitter.