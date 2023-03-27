2024 Cadillac XT4 starts at $39,090, a $1,600 increase over 2023

The refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 will bring a myriad of revisions when it reaches dealer lots this summer. The upgraded interior steps way up with a 33-inch LED touchscreen with 9K resolution for the gauge cluster and infotainment, running seamless versions of Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play app store. Outside, new headlights, daytime running lights, and fresh grille designs for each trim help separate the new from the old, as do three additional exterior colors and novel wheel options. The 2024 XT4 also comes with upgraded pricing that GM Authority was able to share. MSRPs after the $1,195 destination charge for the three trims in FWD guise and their changes from 2023 are:

Luxury: $39,090 ($1,600)

Premium Luxury: $42,690 ($1,300)

Sport: $45,190 ($3,200)

As on the 2023 XT4, it's hard to recommend the base Luxury trim when the entry-level model cannot be optioned with the $1,825 Active Safety Package, the $1,650 Technology Package, or the Comfort and Convenience Package that costs $850 for the middle Premium Luxury trim. Active Safety adds ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, HD surround cameras, traffic sign recognition, enhanced automatic emergency braking, and more. The Technology suite includes a heads-up display, power tilt and telescoping steering column, wireless charging, and rear camera mirror and camera washer. Comfort and Convenience folds in ventilated front seats, driver lumbar massage, and an eight-way passenger's seat with lumbar massage.

There's a $470 Driver Awareness Package for the 2023 XT4 Luxury that bundles lane keep assist, lane departure warning, a following distance indicator, and IntelliBeam automatic high beams. That package doesn't appear on the GMA price sheet, so we don't know if those features have been made standard on the base trim, if the price sheet is incomplete, or if the features won't be available.

The three new colors all join the least expensive price tier, costing $625.

Other refinements to configurations further reduce choice and rearrange package content, big trends now as automakers focus on profitability and on paying for the conversion to electric vehicles. The 2023 XT4 in Premium Luxury trim, for instance, offers three optional wheels costing either $1,100 or $2,195. GMA's price sheet for the 2024 XT4 shows one optional wheel for $1,100.

The XT4 continues with one engine option, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Its sends power to the front wheels through a nine-speed automatic. Switching to all-wheel drive costs $2,500.