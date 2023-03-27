2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 price list out

Mopar Insiders got the price list for the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, and it's about everything you'd expect from a muscle car that breaks records for factory-built performance. Dodge already shared the MSRP, $96,666. That doesn't account for the $1,595 destination charge and $2,100 gas guzzler tax, so the real figure before adding ancillaries comes to $100,361. Perhaps the most important thing to know about that number is that it doesn't account for the fact that the Demon 170 comes standard with one cloth-covered seat in the cabin, obviously for the driver. This was the case with the previous Demon, but back then, giving the passenger something better than an upturned bucket to sit on only cost $1. No more. MI's price sheet shows an option for a full cloth interior that adds a passenger's seat and a rear bench for $1,995. After paying that, buyers can delete the rear seats for no extra charge.

Three of the 14 available exterior colors can be applied for free: Pitch Black, TorRed, and White Knuckle. Seven cost $95, the remaining four cost $395. Those are the only inexpensive exterior add-ons. There are two graphics packages, a Satin Black painted hood running $1,995, doing the full upper body in Satin Black costing $3,495. The optional carbon fiber two-piece wheels demand $11,495.

Inside, only fabric comes cheap. Dressing the trunk demands $295, Demonic Red seatbelts ask $395. GPS navigation steps up to $995. A Premium Group for $5,995 spiffs up the cabin with luxuries like Laguna and Alcantara ventilated performance seats, a heated steering wheel at the end of a tilting and telescoping column, a suede headliner, and power mirrors. It installs more tech as well, power foldaway side mirrors, automatic high beams, and like blind-spot detection. The group ups the speaker count from the two standard noisemakers to 18, wired to a Harman Kardon system with sub. Anyone decadent enough to want a sunroof is really going to pay, Dodge charging $9,995 when asked to chop up its work.

What we've heard is that Dodge will make as many Demon 170s as the market wants to soak up before Challenger production ends December 31 this year. It's possible dealer markups will result in the market taking fewer than would be the case if MSRP sales were the norm. When Mopar Insiders took a look at how many Chargers and Challengers were available on Dodge's Horsepower Locator site, it found more open allocations than expected. Dodge created the site to help shoppers find a nearby dealer with allocations on anything from a regular 2023 Charger and Challenger to one of the limited Last Call Editions, even the Demon 170. The potential hitch is when buyers discover, as we did, that dealers are charging tens of thousands in ADM for standard Hellcats, like the one we saw in Ohio asking $30,000 ADM on a 2023 Challenger SRT Jailbreak. There are still 202 Challenger Black Ghosts available nationwide, for instance, and Dodge is only making 300 of them. Dodge is making 500 units of the Challenger Shakedown with the regular body and 500 with the widebody; there are 476 regular coupes available and 433 widebodies left. So shop wisely and take your time. Could be another long, expensive year for car buyers.

Related video: