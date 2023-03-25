New F1 exhibition displays Romain Grosjean's burned-out car

The burned-out wreckage from Romain Grosjean's fireball crash have gone on display at a Formula One exhibition in the Spanish capital Madrid.

The remains of his Haas car's chassis, which split in half upon impact, had been kept under wraps since the accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix in November 2020.

Frenchman Grosjean was in the car for nearly half a minute after it caught fire, but escaped with burns to his hands.

“It was impressive because seconds in that moment last hours,” Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said about the French driver’s accident. "This is a sign that we cannot stop, a sign that, you know, safety is first."

The burned-out chassis is displayed in a glass case, headed by the word survival with video of the accident rolling in the background.

Grosjean scrambled through the flames to safety in a miraculous escape after his Haas car, with a full fuel load, crashed on the opening lap at the Sakhir circuit and speared through the metal barrier.

His last recorded speed before hitting the barrier was 221kph (137mph).

The ticketed exhibition, displayed at IFEMA venue in the Spanish capital, looks at the past, present and future of the sport and is being staged in association with Formula One.

It includes more than 350 objects and three historical cars and the public will be able to attend from Friday (March 24) until June.