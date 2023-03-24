First 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray headed to Barrett-Jackson auction

Barrett-Jackson is about to get back into the charity auction business. One of the lots coming to the the Palm Beach auctions April 13-15 is a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray coupe, VIN 001. The first example of the first Corvette with all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain will be decked out in top-shelf 3LZ trim, meaning a starting price of $115,245 before the auction winner adds options. Until successive trims arrive, the E-Ray will also be the quickest Corvette in the current range. A 6.2-liter V8 powers the rear wheels with 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, an e-motor with 160 hp and 125 lb-ft turns the front wheels. Combined output: 655 hp, 595 lb-ft. The E-Ray beats the Z06 to 60 miles per hour by 0.1 second, doing the deed in 2.5 seconds. The E-Ray's quarter-mile takes 10.5 seconds at 130 mph, another 0.1-second improvement over the Z06.

Barrett-Jackson says all auction proceeds will go to the non-profit DonorsChoose. Something like a Kickstarter for the public school system, teachers list classroom projects on the DonorsChoose site, anyone who wants to help the kids can partially or fully fund a project they like.

The E-Ray will roll onto the auction block at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The rest of the docket's looking like a treasure chest of vintage goods including plenty of Corvettes. The Collector Car roll alone lists Corvettes representing every year from 1959 to 1966, both factory models and custom, and including a 1963 Corvette Split-Window Fuelie with matching numbers. Outside of those, restomods abound, like Tom Selleck's 1953 Dodge Power Wagon pickup that the former Magnum, P.I. used on his California ranch for less than 20,000 miles. And in the Unexpected Time Capsule category, there's a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Platinum Silver with the screaming chicken, 6.6-liter V8 and a four-speed manual, rally gauges, exterior door handles that proclaim "4 Wheel Disc," and 682 verified miles.

