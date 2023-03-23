We love SUVs. They’re great at hauling people, pets, groceries, and more. SUVs can take us to remote locations, help us on the job, get our family and our toys to our favorite vacation spots, and they can even serve as sleeping quarters on a camping adventure. There’s no debating the utility of SUVs, they can do almost anything right off of the factory floor and because we love them we love to kit them out with the best accessories to make them even more versatile. Here is a list of great products at great prices we think you’ll love.

$174.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Will carry skis and snowboards (wide enough to carry up to 6 pairs of skis or 4 snowboards)

Easy one-button access

Same Key System (SKS) anti-theft system

Tool-free install. Just requires a hex wrench (provided with mount)

Winter is at an end, so now is a great time to look for winter gear deals. We love the easy-to-press on-button access feature on this Yakima PowderHound 6 Ski & Snowboard Mount because it’s designed so that you can grab your gear without taking your gloves off. The only downside is that your SUV must have existing side rails in order to mount this rack. If your SUV doesn’t have side rails check out Amazon’s OEM parts department to find the right fit for your SUV.

$58.20 at Amazon

Key features

MADE IN USA

Limited Life-Time Warranty

A flexible rubber compound designed to not curl, crack or harden

Textured raised finish prevents items from shifting

Made from a virtually odorless latex-free material

Doesn’t contain harmful PVCs, cadmium, or lead and is 100% recyclable

53" wide by 36" long can be trimmed to 41" wide by 27.5" long

Next to a liner that is laser cut to fit your vehicle, this is the next-best option. However, if you’re on a budget this is the best WeatherTech option, as the laser cut options designed to perfectly fit specific vehicle make-models are more expensive. We should also point out that the tan-colored liner is on sale for 32% off. The black liner is currently 6% off.

$59.89 at Amazon

Key features

Size is 36.22" (L) x 17.13" (W) x 12.5” (H)

Built from water- and abrasion-resistant material

Lifetime Warranty

Easy to install - just unfold and load

Large with 6 compartments, 4 removable sub-dividers

It can be folded in half to be used as a seat organizer

We love this heavy-duty trunk organizer. It helps us keep our SUVs organized and with the lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects we don’t have to worry about babying it, we can really put it to work. If for some reason it doesn’t hold up just contact the manufacturer and they will ship a new one free of charge.

$58.36 at Amazon

Key features

Universal fit for all SUVs

Designed not to crack, curl or harden in sub-zero weather

Patented mat grip to prevent shifting

Not made with harmful PVCs

We love to have all-weather mats in our SUVs all year round. These made-in-America WeatherTech mats can be trimmed to fit any make or model SUV. They might not be as fool-proof as the laser cut option, but at $58.36 these are hard to ignore.

$47.14 at Amazon

Key features

Hitch mount

Made in the U.S.A.

Color Black

Brand WeatherTech

19 x 13 x 4 inches

Weight Limit: 300 Pounds

We love WeatherTech products. And they rarely go on sale so we’re excited to have three deals to highlight. A hitch step is great if you’re one to load gear to the roof of your SUV. This step easily installs to your hitch to help you access skis, bags, or any cargo you’ve strapped to the roof. And you can take it off the hitch and store it just as easily. We’d recommend WeatherTech products at full price, so this 32% off sale is a steal.