We love SUVs. They’re great at hauling people, pets, groceries, and more. SUVs can take us to remote locations, help us on the job, get our family and our toys to our favorite vacation spots, and they can even serve as sleeping quarters on a camping adventure. There’s no debating the utility of SUVs, they can do almost anything right off of the factory floor and because we love them we love to kit them out with the best accessories to make them even more versatile. Here is a list of great products at great prices we think you’ll love.
YAKIMA, PowderHound 6 Ski & Snowboard Mount, Rides Quietly, Fits Most Roof Racks, Black - $174.95 (30% off)
Key Features
- Will carry skis and snowboards (wide enough to carry up to 6 pairs of skis or 4 snowboards)
- Easy one-button access
- Same Key System (SKS) anti-theft system
- Tool-free install. Just requires a hex wrench (provided with mount)
Winter is at an end, so now is a great time to look for winter gear deals. We love the easy-to-press on-button access feature on this Yakima PowderHound 6 Ski & Snowboard Mount because it’s designed so that you can grab your gear without taking your gloves off. The only downside is that your SUV must have existing side rails in order to mount this rack. If your SUV doesn’t have side rails check out Amazon’s OEM parts department to find the right fit for your SUV.
WeatherTech Universal Trim to Fit All-Weather Cargo Mat for SUV - $58.20 (6% off)
Key features
- MADE IN USA
- Limited Life-Time Warranty
- A flexible rubber compound designed to not curl, crack or harden
- Textured raised finish prevents items from shifting
- Made from a virtually odorless latex-free material
- Doesn’t contain harmful PVCs, cadmium, or lead and is 100% recyclable
- 53" wide by 36" long can be trimmed to 41" wide by 27.5" long
Next to a liner that is laser cut to fit your vehicle, this is the next-best option. However, if you’re on a budget this is the best WeatherTech option, as the laser cut options designed to perfectly fit specific vehicle make-models are more expensive. We should also point out that the tan-colored liner is on sale for 32% off. The black liner is currently 6% off.
TRUNKCRATEPRO trunk organizer for SUV - $59.89 (33% off)
Key features
- Size is 36.22" (L) x 17.13" (W) x 12.5” (H)
- Built from water- and abrasion-resistant material
- Lifetime Warranty
- Easy to install - just unfold and load
- Large with 6 compartments, 4 removable sub-dividers
- It can be folded in half to be used as a seat organizer
We love this heavy-duty trunk organizer. It helps us keep our SUVs organized and with the lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects we don’t have to worry about babying it, we can really put it to work. If for some reason it doesn’t hold up just contact the manufacturer and they will ship a new one free of charge.
WeatherTech universal trim-to-fit all-weather Floor mats for SUV - 4-Piece - $58.36 (10% off)
Key features
- Universal fit for all SUVs
- Designed not to crack, curl or harden in sub-zero weather
- Patented mat grip to prevent shifting
- Not made with harmful PVCs
We love to have all-weather mats in our SUVs all year round. These made-in-America WeatherTech mats can be trimmed to fit any make or model SUV. They might not be as fool-proof as the laser cut option, but at $58.36 these are hard to ignore.
WeatherTech Bump Step - $47.14 (32% off)
Key features
- Hitch mount
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Color Black
- Brand WeatherTech
- 19 x 13 x 4 inches
- Weight Limit: 300 Pounds
We love WeatherTech products. And they rarely go on sale so we’re excited to have three deals to highlight. A hitch step is great if you’re one to load gear to the roof of your SUV. This step easily installs to your hitch to help you access skis, bags, or any cargo you’ve strapped to the roof. And you can take it off the hitch and store it just as easily. We’d recommend WeatherTech products at full price, so this 32% off sale is a steal.