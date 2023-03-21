Lamborghini reveals more details about the Aventador's hybrid successor

Lamborghini has released additional details about the Aventador's long-awaited successor. Called LB744 internally, the model will stand out as the company's first series-produced hybrid car, and the latest teaser gives us a better idea how the system is set up to behave.

Quick recap: Power comes from a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain rated at about 1,001 horsepower and made up of a new, 6.5-liter V12, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and three electric motors. This configuration allowed Lamborghini to dial in a 44% front and 56% rear weight distribution; engineers also fitted stiffer anti-roll bars and reduced the steering ratio by 10% compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

Enthusiasts will have four driving modes called Città, Strada, Sport, and Corsa, respectively, to choose from. They'll also be able to select one of three powertrain modes named Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance. As its name implies, Recharge relies on the V12 to charge the lithium-ion battery pack in a couple of minutes, for example. The LB744 is also capable of driving on electricity alone for short distances.

Selecting Strada ("road" in Italian) caps the drivetrain's output at about 873 horsepower. Sport mode unlocks 894 horsepower and brings with it profile-specific settings for the transmission, the suspension system, and the active aerodynamic parts. Finally, selecting Corsa ("race" in Italian) unleashes the drivetrain's full potential and configures the drivetrain's electrified components for maximum performance. Drivers will also have the option of disabling the electronic stability control system, and the LB744 will come with a launch control function.

Going hybrid allowed Lamborghini to add electric torque vectoring to the front axle. We're told that slowing down the front wheel that's on the inside part of a corner makes the LB744 more agile while improving stability during high-speed driving. This technology works hand-in-hand with the four-wheel steering and brake-energy recuperation systems; it sounds like there's a lot of electronic wizardry happening here.

Details such as the car's weight haven't been released yet. All we know at this stage is that Lamborghini designed the LB744 around a new carbon fiber monofuselage that includes a carbon fiber front structure (in contrast, the Aventador used an aluminum front structure). The active aerodynamic parts increase aerodynamic efficiency and downforce by 61% and 66%, respectively, in high-load situations, while a carbon-ceramic braking system that includes huge, 10-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers keeps the power in check.

Lamborghini will fully unveil the LB744 in "just a few days."