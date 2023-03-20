Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's nothing more frustrating than a dead car battery. It always seems to happen at the worst possible moment, and if there's no one around to offer a jump start, you could end up out of luck and stranded. Thankfully, portable car jump starters (and how-to videos) can help remove a lot of the stress from that situation. There are tons of options out there and you can check out a list of some of our favorites here. Today, we noticed a handful of highly-rated jump starters on Amazon available for some pretty huge discounts, all starting at 41% off. Check them out below.

Key features

Delivers 2000 Peak Amps

Jump starts cars, SUVs and boats w/ up to 8.0L gas or 6.5L diesel engines

Rated at IP65 water resistance

Doubles as a portable power pack for USB devices

Includes a built-in LED light (with SOS mode)

Includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

Key features

Starts vehicles with up to 8.0L gas or diesel engines

Holds up to 45 jumps on a charge

Rated at IP65 water resistance

Cable design features 8 protection functions - will beep and flash lights if there is a safety issue

Doubles as a wireless charging station w/ 2 USB ports and 1 USB-C port

Built-in LED flashlight w/ 3 modes

Comes with starter cable, carrying case, and USB-C charging cable

Includes a 2 year warranty

This option is very similar to the AVAPOW jump starter above, but it has a bit more juice. It'll start vehicles with up to an 8.0 liter gas or diesel engine and can hold up to 45 jumps on a full charge. It'll also hold a charge for up to 12 months. Like the device above, it's also rated at IP65 water resistance, comes with protective features, and doubles as a wireless power station for your devices. It comes with the cables you'll need (for jumping cars and charging the jump starter) as well as a carrying case. It even comes with a 2 year warranty.

Key features

Delivers 2000 Peak Amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine

Carries up to 20 jumps on a charge

Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Comes with its own clamps, cables and a carrying case

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

Key features

Delivers 2500 Peak Amps

Can jump most 12-volt vehicles with up to 8.0L gas and 8L diesel engines

Also works with motorcyles, watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, lawnmowers, snowmobiles and more

Can hold a charge for more than 3 months

Features a built-in LED emergency flashlight

Can also be used to charge USB devices like phones and tablets

This deal is similar to the NEXPOW battery jump starter above, but if you need a bit more power, this is the one you should go for. This beast has enough power to jump most 12 volt vehicles on the road including vehicles with up to 8.0L gas and 8L diesel engines. It will also work for motorcyles, watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers, yachts, snowmobiles and more. Once charged up, the device can hold the charge for more than 3 months. It also features a built-in LED emergency flashlight with 4 modes. You can even use it to charge your USB devices like phones and tablets.

