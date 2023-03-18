Dig in! A chocolate Hyundai Ioniq 6 for dessert!

It’s a mouthful: Amaury Guichon’s Chocolate Electric car.

Zero-to-60 times don’t factor into the specs, and putting “electric” into the description is something of stretch. This realization of pastry chef Guichon’s sweet dream is pure calories.

The three-minute YouTube video illustrates all the hard work and dedicated art that Guichon put into crafting the confection: the molding, scraping and decorating that emerges as the chef’s vision of a Hyundai Ioniq 6. Even the tires are chocolate.

Among the comments on the video is one referring to Guichon as the “Michelangelo of baking.” He seems to have been attracting a large following over the years with other chocolate projects, including sculptures of a fox, a fire hydrant, and, of course, a chocolate velociraptor. The chef is part French, part Swiss, and now works out of Las Vegas, where he conducts classes on pastry designs and creations. He recently hosted the reality series School of Chocolate on Netflix.

We’re not so sure his candy sedan will drive customers to a Hyundai dealership, but it may send them off to the Lindt store,

