Rivian R1S recalled for side curtain airbags

Rivian has issued a recall for R1S electric SUVs built between the end of last October and mid-January. The issue has to do with side-curtain airbags. Apparently they may not be correctly fastened, meaning they may not provide adequate protection in an impact.

According to NHTSA documentation, the issue was discovered by Rivian in an R1S still at its factory. Employees noticed the fastener problem and the company looked back through records to find which models were using the problem parts. So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported regarding the airbags, and only about 30 SUVs are suspected to be affected.

Rivian has already begun notifying owners by phone of the issue. Owners with affected R1S SUVs can take their vehicles to the dealer, where the airbags will be inspected and fastened properly if they aren't already. Owners can also reach Rivian at 1-888-748-4261 with questions and concerns.

