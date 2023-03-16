Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB get subtle design updates and more tech for 2024

Mercedes-Benz's smallest and most affordable crossovers, the GLA and the GLB, are both getting a round of updates inside and out for the 2024 model year. The changes made include minor design tweaks, more tech features in the cabin, and a longer list of standard equipment.

Positioned at the bottom of the company's crossover line-up, the GLA will enter the 2024 model year with a subtly updated front end characterized by a redesigned grille, a new-look bumper, and a new signature programmed into the standard LED headlights. Spectral Blue Metallic joins the color palette, and buyers will have three additional wheel designs ranging from 18 to 20 inches to choose from.

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a massive screen that houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch display for the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system. The list of standard features includes a leather-upholstered steering wheel, the Parking Package, and the Keyless-Go Package, and buyers who select the AMG Line interior can now pay extra for a heated steering wheel. Active Steering Assist makes the Lane Keeping Assist technology bundled into the optional Driver Assistance Package more comfortable to use.

Diving deeper into the technology department, Mercedes-Benz claims that it improved the performance of its MBUX software. It also added wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, made all USB ports illuminated, and integrated an additional USB-C outlet. Finally, buyers who pay extra for the Burmester surround-sound system benefit from Dolby Atmos technology that was showcased at CES 2023.

Power still comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, but a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system provides a 13-horsepower boost off the line while enabling a coasting function. Front-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard, while Mercedes-Benz's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is available at an extra cost.