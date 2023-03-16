In case you hadn’t heard, F1 and Red Bull will sell you a racing simulator for $120,000. But if you’d rather buy say, a really nice Porsche, or a house with that money, we’d understand. If you are in the market for one of these, you’re probably not reading this post. So for the rest of us, we put together a list of more attainable sims/racing rigs that are currently on sale. They’ll afford hours of fun for a fraction of the cost.

Alternative #1, buy a less-expensive F1 rig

$1,264.69 at F1 Authentics

Key features

Developed in conjunction with F1 drivers

Fully adjustable - true F1 position

Flex-free frame

Red Bull edition

Leather-look black vinyl

Compatible with all steering wheels and pedals (Logitech, Thrustmaster, Fanatec, Direct Drive, etc). Steering wheel and pedals not included

Works with all consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, PC, Mac) Consoles & Screen not included

In case Elon is reading this, Elon, here is where you can buy Red Bull's "Champions Edition" simulator, which is intended to replicate the experience of driving the team's RB18 car from the 2022 F1 season. For all non-Elons, what we're showing here is a slightly less-cool but still extremely cool F1 authentic Playset Formula Red Bull Racing rig at a much more down-to-Earth price point. This seat/rig has been tested by drivers and e-athletes with the hopes of re-creating for users what it’s actually like to sit in an F1 race car. At over $1,000, we wouldn't call this a “cheap” option, especially considering that it doesn’t come with any additional equipment (wheel, pedals, etc), but it’s hard to deny how good this Red Bull-branded F1 “authentic” rig looks. And we can’t help but marvel at the potential of what it could be once completely built out with all the needed gaming peripherals.

Alternative #2, build your own Dark Matter rig

$149.99 at Monoprice

Key features

All-metal construction

Detachable gear shift mount

Height adjustable pedal base

Foldable for easy storage

Wire guards to help keep your cables from being pinched

1-year replacement warranty

Wheel, pedal, shifter, monitor, and gaming console are all sold separately but for under $200 you’re gonna have a lot more money left over to spend on these other items.

$229.99 at Monoprice

Key features

All-metal construction

Heavy-duty triple monitor support. Designed to hold up to three 32" monitors weighing up to 22 lbs. each. You can also mount one or two larger monitors, as long as they don't exceed 22 lbs. each

Wire guards to help keep your cables from being pinched

1-year replacement warranty

Being able to mount three large monitors for a fully-immersive racing experience is the dream, right? This mount can hold up to three 32-inch monitors side by side, up to 22 lbs each, or one or two larger monitors, as long as they don't exceed 22 lbs.

Extra 15% OFF Sitewide at Monoprice! Use Code: MARCH15 (3/16 - 3/19)

Alternative #3, buy a Next Level Racing rig at Amazon

$299.99 at Amazon

Key features

Easily change from Formula 1 to GT racing positions

Next Level Racing Hubs allow for quick adjustments and solid durability

Adjustable wheel, gear shifter, and pedal positions and angles

Gear shifter support is included and can be installed on the left or right side of the rig

Seat made with highly-breathable fabric allowing for maximum comfort

Folds for easy storage and portability

Hard-mounting solutions for wheels, gear shifters, and pedals for rigid racing

Compatible with all major wheels and pedals and pre-drilled for Logitech, Thrustmaster, Fanatec

You won’t be able to mount three monitors with this setup like you can with the Dark Matter option but we like the smaller footprint and easy storage that comes with this foldable rig from Next Level.

Alternative #4, buy a wheel and pedal bundle and get the frame later

$344.99 at Amazon

Key features

High-definition force feedback. TRUEFORCE connects directly to game engines w/ processing speeds of 4,000 times per second

Programmable dual-clutch in supported games

Compatible with most racing games on PC and Xbox One, with select titles specially designed for TRUEFORCE. Works on Xbox Series X

Let’s be honest, the rigs are great, they give you the feel of really being in a car on a track, but if you don’t have the pedal and wheel all you have is furniture. So, if you’re on a budget we recommend getting the tools to play the games first and build out your rig afterward and over time.