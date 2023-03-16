Alpine A110 San Remo limited edition channels its rally heritage

Renault-owned Alpine took a trip to the heritage well before designing the latest limited-edition version of the A110. Called San Remo 73, the coupe celebrates 50 years since the original A110 took first place in the San Remo Rally and earned the brand its first manufacturer's title.

It's almost impossible to mistake the San Remo 73 for a regular-production A110. Alpine gave it Original Caddy Blue paint, a contrasting black finish on the roof arches, a red roof panel, plus white and black accents on the hood, the doors, and the rear bumper to create a link between the modern-day A110 and its rally-winning predecessor. Grand Prix Brilliant Blanc-painted 18-inch wheels add a finishing touch to the design. Much like the A110 Tour de Corse shown in 2022, the San Remo 73 pays tribute to the past without copying it.

The interior features microfiber upholstery with gray stitching, one-piece Sabelt bucket seats, and an aluminum footrest for the passenger. The San Remo 73 comes equipped with standard seatbelts, but it's ready for six-point harnesses, so enthusiasts will be able to take it racing. Finally, a metal plaque engraved with the car's serial number reminds the occupants that they're not sitting in a run-of-the-mill A110.

Power for the San Remo 73 comes from a stock, A110-sourced 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. It's turbocharged to develop 300 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 251 pound-feet of torque from 2,400 to 6,000 rpm. The mid-mounted engine exhales through a sport exhaust system, and it spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. Brembo brakes are included on the list of standard equipment.

Alpine will build 200 units of the A110 San Remo 73, and pricing in France starts at €89,000, a sum that represents approximately $94,400 at the current conversion rate. Nothing suggests the coupe will be sold in the United States, but a rumor claims the brand has its sight set on our market. It's too early to tell if we'd see the A110 here or if Alpine will bring the more mainstream models it's currently developing.