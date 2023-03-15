Save $100 on this at-home EV charge station thanks to a limited-time Amazon deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A charging station, aka charge point, or electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) is essential if you’re to get the most out of your EV. Most cars come with a simple standard outlet wall charger, which can take up to 12 hours to charge the car. So, if you need juice fast and you don’t want to go to a nearby public parking lot that has charge stations, then you need to invest in a Level 2 home charger.

Most at-home units, like the JuiceBox 32 below, require NEMA 14-50 or NEMA 6-50 outlets, so if your garage isn’t currently equipped with one you’ll need to contact an electrician in order to get an outlet installed. There are also hardwired units that you can buy like the JuiceBox 40, which will give you a slightly faster charge than the JuiceBox 32, but we recommend professional installation by a certified electrician for those as well.

Also, there are dozens of utility rebates available across North America, so before you buy make sure you look into the ones you can take advantage of in your hometown. There are also potential tax credits you can take advantage of for the cost of your home charging unit and the installation costs.

$569 at Amazon

Key features

32 Amp Level 2 EVSE

UL & EnergyStar Certified

3-year limited warranty for normal residential use

Weatherproof casing and 25-ft charge cable give you the flexibility to install the unit indoors or out, wherever might be most convenient for your home

WiFi connectivity and the free JuiceNet app for remote control and monitoring of your charging, getting notifications, setting charging reminders, and more

Qualifies for local incentives in many utility service areas and participate in the Enel X JuicePoints program to earn cash for smart charging in qualifying areas

US-based EV drivers can also claim a tax credit for 30% of the cost of their JuiceBox home charger and installation.

6% (or $40) isn’t a huge discount, but every bit helps. You can also save an additional $60 on this unit when you apply the Amazon coupon prior to checking out.

The JuiceBox J1772 is compatible with all EV makes and models, including Teslas via a Tesla-provided adapter. If you have more than one EV in your fleet, you can share the charging load among two or more JuiceBox chargers without having to add an additional circuit to your home’s panel. Important to note is the fact that if you decide to go with the hardwired JuiceBox 40, that will require professional installation, so you’ll need to hire an electrician to permanently connect it to your home’s existing electrical system.

If you don’t want to go the hardwired route (and you also want to save a bit of dough), the JuiceBox 32 is likely the option you'll want to go for. So before you buy, consider your home's electric setup and add-on potential in order to best determine which type of charge box is right for you and your home.