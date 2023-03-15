In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we break down the finer points of the 2022 BMW 330e xDrive. After more than a year in the Autoblog long-term garage, this plug-in hybrid 3 Series has rolled up more than 10,000 miles. We reflect on our winter experiences, stretching from November into early February. We battled snow, ice and holiday shoppers in our Bimmer, making memories and taking note of the car's positives and negatives.

We enjoyed the ability to plug it in for 20 miles of electric range — but remained frustrated with the small fuel tank that chugs gas when the electric range is depleted. After plenty of seat time, we reached the conclusion that the 330e is a microcosm of the challenges plug-in hybrid cars face, especially smaller ones like this. There are benefits and compromises, depending on your home charging situation.

Come back on Wednesdays for more videos from the Autoblog Garage.