Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's nothing more frustrating than a dead car battery. It always seems to happen at the worst possible moment, and if there's no one around to offer a jump start, you could end up out of luck and stranded. Thankfully, portable car jump starters (and how-to videos) can help remove a lot of the stress from that situation. There are tons of jump starter options out there, and you can check out a list of some of our favorites here, but today we're specifically shouting out this fantastic 43% off deal we found on Amazon.

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 8.0L gas or diesel engine and can hold a charge for up to three months when not in use. It promises to work in temperatures from 14°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-charge protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

Key Features

Delivers 2,500 Peak Amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 8.0L gas or diesel engine

Holds a charge for up to 3 months when not in use

Works in temperatures from 14°F to 140°F

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Comes with its own clamps, cables and a carrying case

$67.99 at Amazon

More top picks