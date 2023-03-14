Lamborghini highlights Aventador successor's carbon fiber chassis

Earlier in March 2023, Lamborghini detailed the gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain that will power the Aventador's successor. We still don't know what the model (which is called LB744 internally) looks like, but the firm revealed one way it kept the hybrid system's weight in check.

Lamborghini built the LB744 around a new chassis called a "monofuselage" that consists of a carbon-fiber monocoque and a front structure made with Forged Composites, an innovative material the company has used since 2008. While the now-retired Aventador featured a carbon-fiber monocoque as well, its front structure was made with aluminum. Switching to a composite structure unlocks many advantages: It's 20% lighter than the Aventador's front structure, and it helps make the overall monofuselage 10% lighter than the Aventador's chassis.

Out back, the structure that the engine, the transmission, and parts of the hybrid system are mounted on is built with high-strength aluminum alloys. It incorporates a pair of hollow castings that the rear suspension system's shock towers and the powertrain's suspension system are integrated into. Here again, this layout saves weight by reducing the number of parts that need to come together to assemble the car.

Power for the LB744 comes from a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain that consists of a new, 6.5-liter V12 engine located directly behind the passenger compartment, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission mounted transversally behind the engine, a small electric motor integrated into the transmission, two electric motors on the front axle (one per wheel), and a 3.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack housed in what was previously the transmission tunnel. The system's total output checks in at 1,001 horsepower. This layout delivers through-the-road all-wheel-drive, meaning that there's no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles.

Lamborghini will unveil the LB744 in "a few weeks."

Related video: