If you race cars on an icy river, you have to know this is going to happen someday, right?

During an ice race Saturday on the St. Lawrence River south of Montreal, two cars fell in.

Drone footage above shows the overhead view. But the in-car camera view is even more entertaining. You can see that video at CTV News.

The annual Kahnawake Ice Racing Series is held the Mohawk community of Kahnawake. What with climate change and all, they may want to consider pushing back the race dates into January.