Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition gets the NSX's Gotham Gray Matte paint

Acura made three NSX-sourced colors available on the TLX Type S PMC Edition in 2022. Giving the sedan distinctive supercar flair must have struck a chord with enthusiasts, because the Honda-owned company added a fourth color called Gotham Gray Matte to the palette.

If the name sounds familiar, it's likely because Gotham Gray Matte was also available on 50 units of the NSX Type S. The flat-gray paint is complemented by Berlina Black paint on the door handles, the side skirts, and the 20-inch wheels, a carbon fiber spoiler on the trunk lid, and a carbon fiber rear diffuser. Black exterior emblems add a touch of contrast to the design. But Acura painted the roof in the same color as the body, whereas the first batch of TLX Type S PMC Edition models announced in 2022 featured a Berlina Black-painted roof panel.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition gains Milano Red leather upholstery, Ultrasuede inserts, black contrast stitching, carbon fiber trim, Type S-branded floor mats, and illuminated sill plates. The center console also features a metal plate that displays the car's serial number.

Acura will build 50 units of the TLX Type S PMC Edition painted in Gotham Gray Matte. The sedan will enter production in April 2023, and it will be built by hand in the Performance Manufacturing Center that the company operates in Ohio; it's the same facility that built the now-retired NSX. Pricing starts at $66,995 including a $1,995 destination charge. In comparison, the standard TLX Type S costs $56,745.