Porsche confirms hybrid 911, electric Cayenne, and range-topping SUV

Following years of rumors and speculation, Porsche has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid 911 is in the pipeline. The gasoline-electric sports car is one of several new models planned, including an electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne in terms of size and pricing.

"We decided that there will be some hybrid version for the 911 as well. We were able to test it in detail last year, and we are quite thrilled about the drivability and the handling on the car. We believe there's a big future in store for it," revealed Porsche boss Oliver Blume.

There's no word yet on when we'll see the first series-produced hybrid 911 or where it will be positioned in the lineup, though an unverified rumor claims the next GT2 RS is one of the hybrids in store. The flat-six engine is safe — for now — because an electric 911 isn't currently planned. "The 911 will be offered as a car with an [internal-combustion engine] for as long as possible," Blume stressed. Put another way, if the flat-six dies and the 911 goes all-electric, the blame will fall on regulators around the world rather than on Porsche's executive team.

In the meantime, the German company remains on track to deliver the first examples of the electric, second-generation Macan in 2024. Its development is ongoing, we've seen camouflaged prototypes testing around the world, but the launch was delayed due to software issues.

Looking further ahead, Porsche also confirmed that the Cayenne's successor will run on batteries. Specific details about this models haven't been released yet, but the firm clarified that it's not going to let the current-generation Cayenne wither on the vine. The big SUV — which stands out as the best-selling Porsche globally — will receive "one of the most comprehensive upgrades in our history" in 2023, executives confirmed. The list of changes will include a new chassis and three plug-in hybrid powertrains engineered for more electric-only range.

The Cayenne's days as Porsche's range-topping model are numbered. Called K1 internally, one of the new models that the company is working on will be positioned above the Cayenne and illustrate what's referred to as a "new vehicle concept." It will be built on a platform called SSP Sport, and it will deliver "strong performance, automated driving functions, and a completely new experience inside."

Unsurprisingly, the yet-unnamed K1 is being developed primarily for the American and Chinese markets.

"We are observing growing profit pools in this segment, in particular in China and the United States," Blume said.

