2024 Nissan Sentra likely previewed by refreshed Chinese-market Sylphy

Four years ago, the Chinese-market Nissan Sylphy previewed what we'd get be looking for in our 2020 Nissan Sentra. The first part of that two-step has been completed anew, Carscoops noting that Nissan China released the facelifted Sylphy onto that market. The update leans the way of the 2023 Altima, forsaking the chrome V Motion grille for a more subtle chrome treatment that's wider and flows into the redesigned DRLs in the headlights. The hexagon mesh gives way to treatments that vary with the two powertrain choices over there, either plain horizontal bars for the non-hybrid Sylphy or chrome-tipped texture for the serial hybrid Sylphy e-Power. The reduced area of painted bumper flows into new triangular vertical intakes.

The unchanged profile stars new 15- and 16-inch wheels. In back, a new LED pattern fills the taillights. Below, the side creases are gone, and piece of chrome trim separates the redrawn and wider diffuser area now incorporating the reflectors. We're told the accessories menu will include things like sill extensions and an illuminated grille emblem.

Shoppers will likely be more interested in the only major interior change we can see for now, that being a 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen with a row of touch-sensitive controls along its base. The display would be four or five inches larger than the two screens available in our Sentra, depending on trim. It's possible wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be introduced alongside a more overall tech features.

Our 2023 Sentra carries on effectively unchanged from 2022. The refreshed Sylphy doesn't do much for livening up what will be a 2024 U.S.-market sedan probably intended to get by for another three or four years on the market, but buyers in this segment don't ask for the world.

