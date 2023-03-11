Stellantis' ACC JV plans to start operations at Italian gigafactory in 2026

MILAN - ACC, a joint venture of Stellantis, Mercedes and TotalEnergies, said on Friday its planned Italian battery making plant was expected to start operations in 2026.

The plan will involve an overall investment worth over 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in Italy, including public funds, ACC said in a statement after meeting unions in Rome.

Carmaker Stellantis has plans to develop three 'gigafactories' in Europe to serve its increased production of battery electric vehicles. They will be built in France, Germany and Italy, through ACC, with a capacity of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) each by 2030.

The Italian project will be set up in the southern city of Termoli, through the conversion of an existing Stellantis engine and gearbox plant, currently employing around 2,000 workers.

It should start operations at the beginning of 2026, while it should reach full capacity in 2030 with at least 1,800 employees, ACC said in the statement. ($1 = 0.9377 euros)