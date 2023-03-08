Documentary about Elon Musk in the works from director who examined Theranos, Enron, and Scientology

Acclaimed documentarian Alex Gibney is working on a "definitive and unvarnished examination" of Elon Musk. Adrees Latif/Reuters

An Elon Musk documentary is currently being made by acclaimed director Alex Gibney.

Gibney has examined Theranos, Enron, Scientology, and more in his previous documentaries.

The film is months into the making and is intended to be "a definitive and unvarnished examination" of the billionaire.

A new documentary on Elon Musk is in the works from acclaimed director Alex Gibney.

Simply titled "Musk," the film is intended to be "a definitive and unvarnished examination" of the billionaire CEO of Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX. It is months into the making.

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it," said Gibney in an official statement. "I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!"

Gibney's other documentaries have tackled Scientology, Enron, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, WikiLeaks, Steve Jobs, and more.

Gibney's Jigsaw Productions is producing the film alongside production companies Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent.

"Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world," said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin.