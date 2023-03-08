2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV pricing revealed with an intriguing twist

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is arriving at dealerships this spring, and now we know its price. There will be three powertrain options available from the beginning of sales including the 350+, 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic.

In a deviation from the norm, Mercedes is pricing its single-motor rear-wheel drive 350+ model exactly the same as the dual-motor all-wheel-drive 350 4Matic at $79,050, including the $1,150 destination charge. Mercedes says it’s doing so as an added value play for folks that want AWD — it’s expecting the 350 4Matic to have the highest take rate in the lineup. Just like the price, though, performance between the RWD and AWD models is very similar. The RWD 350+ is rated at 288 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque, while the AWD 350 4Matic’s output is 288 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes claims a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds with the AWD model versus 6.3 seconds with rear-wheel drive. So, while you’re getting an extra set of driven wheels with the 4Matic model, it really isn’t much quicker. There is a strong change, however, that it won't offer as much range.

If better straight-line performance is what you want, the EQE 500 4Matic SUV is the answer. It’ll cost you $90,650, or $11,600 more than the 350 models. Mercedes uses more powerful electric motors in this model, adding up to a total system output of 536 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque. The 0-60 mph time drops to just 4.6 seconds. Your money goes toward more than performance with the 500, too, as Mercedes tacks on the AMG Line exterior package, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery and its epic 10-degree rear-axle steering system as standard equipment.

All of the above prices are for the EQE SUV’s “Premium” trim level. Mercedes offers both Exclusive and Pinnacle trims with more equipment. Base price for both 350 models in the Exclusive trim is $81,150, and the 500 model brings that up to $92,750. This step up adds every driver assistance extra in the book, active ambient lighting and Mercedes’ trick augmented reality navigation.

The “Pinnacle” trim starts at $84,750 for the 350 models and $96,350 for the 500. For the extra coin, Mercedes adds its Digital Light headlight package, four-zone climate control, an enhanced air purification system, head-up display, faster USB charging, the Energizing Comfort infotainment programs and door light projectors.

These prices put the EQE SUV firmly in competition with the BMW iX and Audi E-Tron (soon to be renamed Q8 E-Tron). We’ve asked Mercedes to provide details on the EQE SUV’s tax credit eligibility. It’s going to be built in Mercedes’ Alabama assembly plant and sources its battery pack from a nearby battery factory. Plus, the 350 models fall just below the $80,000 threshold currently set for SUVs and trucks to qualify. We’ll update this post as soon as we hear a verdict one way or the other.

Related video: