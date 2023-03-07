Take 11% off a Greenworks electric mower thanks to this limited time Amazon deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring will be here before you know it and our lawns are ready to return with a vengeance after a long, chilly winter. If you've been looking to make the switch to an electric mower this season, this deal is well worth a look. For a limited time only, the 14-inch cordless, brushless Greenworks electric mower is on sale for 11% off, bringing the price down to just $247.97. The mower comes with a grass catcher, 2 batteries and a rapid charger, so you shouldn't need any extras to get up and running. If you're looking for a new zero-emissions mower, click through and learn more to take advantage of this great deal.

Key Features

Includes and runs on two 24-volt batteries that combine for 48 volts of power

Up to 45 minutes of run time on a full charge

14-inch rust-resistant deck

Brushless motor designed to provide quieter operation and longer lifespan

Can be used for mulching or bagging

$247.97 at Amazon

More Top Picks