Dodge recalls 139,000 Durangos over a potential rear spoiler issue

Dodge is recalling 139,019 Durangos from the 2021 to 2023 model years over rear spoilers that in very rare cases could come loose and detach from the vehicle. Durango SUVs built from October 24.2020 until February 16, 2023 could have had their hatch spoilers built "over-flush to the roof." If these instances, the spoiler can come into contact with the roof when lifting the tailgate. Repeated instances could end up causing the spoiler to work itself loose.

Owners might recognize the situation by a strange noise when using the hatch, or the spoiler rattling when the vehicle's moving. In the worst case, wind at speed could wrench a loose spoiler off the Durango, causing a danger to other road users.

Dodge says it knows of no injuries or accidents related to the situation. The fix is a trip to the dealer to have the spoiler inspected and replaced if necessary. Letters to owners will begin going out April 14. Owners can contact Fiat Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403 and should mention internal recall number 20A. They can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov and refer to campaign number 23V115000.

Related video: