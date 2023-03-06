4 great electric scooter deals to get you excited for warmer weather

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It may be hard to believe, but spring is just around the corner and warmer days are ahead. If you've had your fill of skiing and snowboarding this winter, why not set your sights on an activity that's a little more road-focused for the coming months? If you've ever been interested in the world of electric scooters, then check out this list featuring four great options from Amazon, for kids and adults alike, all on sale.

$543.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Travels up to 25 miles on a charge

Top speed of 18.6 mph

Rider weight limit is 242 pounds

Lightweight build - only 41 pounds

Foldable making it easy to carry

350W rear-wheel motor w/ triple braking system

Connects to a smart app that lets users monitor battery level, riding record, energy recovery and smart lock settings

Manufacturer provides " a one-year or 180-day warranty for different parts"

This Yadea electric scooter is made for adults and is packed with features. It has a range of up to 25 miles, can hit up to 18.6 mph and can climb a hill grade of 16%. It's foldable and only weighs 41 pounds, making it easy to carry around when you're not riding it. The manufacturer claims that it can be folded up in as little as 1 second. Like many others, the Yadea has shock absorbers for a smoother ride and it also features a triple braking system. The accompanying app lets riders monitor their battery level, riding record, energy recovery, and even smart lock. Last but not least, Yadea offers a 1-year or 180-day warranty on certain parts.

$169.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Rider weight limit of 132 pounds

Made for children 8+ from 4 feet tall to 5.3 feet tall and features a height-adjustable handlebar

Features flashing rainbow LED lights

3 speeds available with a max speed of 10 mph

130W brushless motor w/ 54 Wh rechargeable battery

Can travel up to 5 miles and lasts 40 - 60 minutes on a single charge

Easily foldable in one-step and weighs only 14 pounds

Has reinforced rubber anti-skid wheels and rear fender brakes

LED lights along the deck of the scooter … what’s not to love?! The SmooSat E9 is lightweight (14 pounds) and foldable, making it easier to carry and store. The power button allows you to set the desired speed of the scooter between three options — 5, 8, or 10 mph. The LED display mounted to the handlebars shows riders battery level and speed. The E9 Pro is designed for kids between 3' 9" and 5' 3" and has 3 adjustable handlebar heights to accommodate. It’s equipped with a 130W brushless motor and 21.6V rechargeable battery that’s rated for 5 miles of range per charge. It’s important to note, in order to engage the electric motor the scooter needs to be kick-started to 3 mph. To stop the scooter, simply press on the rear foot brake.

$527.99 at Amazon

Key Features

15.5 mph top speed and 18.6 miles of range

Scooter weight: 33 pounds

The rider weight limit: 265 pounds

3 ride modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport+

Adjustable handlebars

Equipped mechanical drum brake on the front wheel and a regenerative electric rear brake

Quick Folding System, for easy transport and storage

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap, but this 19% off deal on an F30 makes the price a bit easier to swallow. This scooter has a solid power output (300W), a great top speed (15.5 mph), and an impressive range (18.6 miles). It has a weight limit of 265 pounds and also features adjustable handlebars, a mechanical drum brake on the front wheel and a regenerative electric brake on the rear wheel, and it can be quickly folded up for easy transport.

$569.99 at Amazon

Key Features

All-electric

400W dual motors

10 mph top speed

Max load capacity of 220 pounds

Travels up to 13.7 miles on a charge

Adjustable ambient lights

Remote controllability via app

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders, and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit, which is also currently on sale!

