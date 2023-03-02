2024 Kia EV9 electric SUV design will be revealed March 15

About a year and a half after the concept's debut, we're finally going to see the production 2024 Kia EV9 electric SUV. The reveal date is March 15, and Kia will be showing off the EV9's exterior and interior. As for the rest of the details about powertrain and features, those will be coming at the end of the month.

With the announcement come additional teaser images and video. They actually show a surprising amount of the EV9. Spy and promotional preview shots made it clear the production SUV would hew close to the concept as far as the broad strokes, and these teasers show the dedication continued with the fine details. For instance, the nose remains closed off to emphasize the electric nature of the vehicle, and the concept's accent lighting that partially fills the area where a grille would go has made it to the final product.

We also get our first look at the undisguised tail of the EV9 with this preview. Clearly shown are the branching taillights that outline the rear profile of the EV9, just like the concept's. The hatch looks chunky and creased, too.

Also, while we'll have to wait a little longer to get specifications, we have some idea of what Kia will offer. Reports came out a couple months ago of surveys going to existing Kia Telluride owners asking what versions of EV9 they might be interested in. Output ranged from 200 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque to 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Electric range varied from 220 miles to 290, and price from $56,000 to $73,000. All of this seems entirely plausible based on Kia's available powertrains as well as general specifications and pricing for three-row crossover SUVs.

