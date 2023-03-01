Replace your worn-out wiper blades for less than $8

When it comes to upgrading parts on your car, one of the least exciting is your wiper blades. Slapping on new wiper blades won't make your car faster, and they definitely won't turn any heads, yet the difference between worn out windshield wipers and new ones is night and day, especially when you're stuck in one of the torrential downpours that have been plaguing us recently. So why wait until your wiper blades are completely falling apart to pull into an auto parts store and pay full price, when you can score a new blade for under $8 on Amazon right now?

$7.83 at Amazon

Key features

Corrosion resistant one-piece design

Freeze-resistant for all-season use

Streak-free DuraKlear-Plus wiper element

Simple and fast wiper blade replacement thanks to Kwik-Connect installation system

Comes in a variety of lengths from 14-24 inches