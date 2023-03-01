Watch Tesla's 'Investor Day' livestream here

Tesla is holding its 2023 Investor Day presentation today, starting at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, and you can watch it right here. We're not exactly sure what sort of announcements Elon Musk will make at the event, which Tesla is hosting at its Tesla Gigafactory, but there are some hopes and expectations. Of course, we can expect messages of confidence and hopefulness, along with Musk's most recent version of his so-called Master Plan. Many hope to hear about plans for a more affordable Tesla EV, potentially called Model 2, now that the company is in a better place to develop and build a new entry model.

Surely, we'll hear more about Tesla's plans for a "fully sustainable energy future" that goes beyond just building electric cars. This will likely include more about energy storage and vehicle automation, the lattter having posed a challenge to the automaker of late. We're also likely to hear more about Tesla Semi production and deliveries, as well as an updated status on the Cybertruck.

Join us here at 4 p.m. Eastern to watch along with us, as Tesla give us the latest glimpse into its crystal ball. Should be interesting.

