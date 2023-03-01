Autoblog Garage: Long-term 2022 Kia EV6 goes under the scope

Welcome to the Autoblog Garage, a new short video series highlighting vehicles rotating in and out of our weekly test fleet. To kick things off, the video above will walk you through our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD.

If you’ve been following along in our year of testing the EV6, you’ll know that it’s been a largely seamless experience so far — check out all the stories we’ve written about it right here. And if you’re here to learn more about the EV6 in general, make sure to tune into the video at the top.

Our long-term EV6 is the top-spec GT-Line AWD model with two electric motors, outputting a total of 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Being the GT-Line, it has every last goodie Kia offers and a unique exterior design, too. Glossy black body trim, flashy 20-inch wheels and body-colored wheel arches denote the GT-Line from other EV6 models. We walk through styling features like these, the tech on board and much more in the video.

Expect to see plenty more short films like this one from the Autoblog Garage series coming your way in the near future.