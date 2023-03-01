DETROIT — Autoblog today announces the launch of Autoblog Electric, a hub dedicated to electric vehicle news and research.

Powered by Autoblog, Autoblog Electric delivers the latest news from the EV world, shopping tools for owners to research their next electric vehicle and videos of the latest electric models.

Autoblog Electric is also home to a Charging Station Finder, which allows users to search for EV chargers in their area by inputting their zip code into a mapping tool.

“Autoblog Electric is a natural extension of our coverage at Autoblog as we seek to serve an increasingly electric world,” said Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore. “We aim to be the resource for EV owners and enthusiasts as they research their vehicles and the charging network around them. And of course, Autoblog Electric will obsessively cover the electric auto industry with the latest news from Autoblog.”

Autoblog Electric’s editorial mission is to cover all-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, the charging network, sustainability issues, EV industry personalities and battery technology. Looking for some Autoblog Electric Swag? Check out our online shop.

Alfa Romeo is the launch sponsor of Autoblog Electric.