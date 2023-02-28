Nissan recalling more than 700,000 Rogue and Rogue Sport models

Here we have an old-fashioned recall like the ones in the good old days. No software or circuit boards involved, just a weak piece of plastic. Nissan is recalling 712,458 examples of the Rogue and Rogue Sport in the U.S. because of a potential problem with their ignition keys. The jackknife-style keys sold with the Rogue's and Rogue Sport's base S trim contain a plastic bushing at the pivot point. That plastic can weaken so that it won't hold the key in the open and locked position. When the key is in the ignition, that weak pivot can allow the plastic key body to dangle from the key blade in the ignition. A driver's hand coming into contact with the dangling portion of the key could accidentally turn the car off while the car is in motion, increasing the chance of an accident.

The affected models are:

Nissan will begin sending notification letters to owners on March 17. The automaker's still working on a fix, owners are being instructed not to hang anything from their keys and to "use the key in the non-folding orientation." That is, the key can be inserted into the ignition in an orientation that allows the key body to fall into a 90-degree dangling position to the blade, or flipped over so that the key body naturally falls into the fully extended, locked position. Owners should ensure the latter.

The automaker says that once parts become available for an interim fix, owners will head to dealers to have a fastener inserted into the key to keep the key from folding at all. Not the most friendly setup for pockets, but better than heightened risk of a crash. Until that fix has been made, the Rogue and Rogue Sport population is under a stop sale order.

Owners can contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669 and refer to internal recall number R22C5. They can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov, and cite campaign number 23V093000.