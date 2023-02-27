China's 2024 Ford Edge L is a nice sight

The closest we've been to confirmation of a new Ford Edge is the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which published specs and images of the new Edge headed to that market, and a set of spy shots from Spain. The Chinese have their new crossover in six- or seven-seat Edge L form. Wearing the design language seen on Ford's latest international products, the Edge L is like the straight-laced crossover incarnation of the China-market Mondeo sedan and Evos crossover coupe. Pretty restrained, but it's also pretty handsome. It's also pretty long at 196.9 inches, about eight inches longer than our Edge, plus two inches wider, an inch taller, on a wheelbase four inches longer. That puts it roughly at two inches shorter than our Explorer and almost two inches narrower, on a wheelbase three inches shorter.

The entry variant is distinguished from the ST-Line by a different front fascia treatment and a body-colored lower rear fascia instead of the black version on the fancier model. Two engines will be offered, the base motor a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 249 horsepower and 279 pound-feet of torque. The premium option is an E-Hybrid making a combined 271 hp and 299 lb-ft. Both shift through a traditional automatic — no eCVT here — and come with all-wheel drive. Ford China says the hybrid can return 37 miles per gallon, and thanks to the roughly 20-gallon tank, travel an estimated 738 miles between fill-ups.

Inside contains three rows in 2-2-3 configuration, the second-row captain's chairs fitted with neck bolsters under the headrests as well as leg rests that flip out during recline. The entry-level Edge L gets a two-tone interior and copper accents standard, the ST-Line enjoys black leather with red accents. Both look good right down to the detailing. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a head-up display, driver and passenger can let their fingers do the walking all over the 27-inch infotainment touchscreen set atop the instrument panel. The list of possible mod-cons includes a panoramic roof, ambient lighting, Bang & Olufsen audio, and 20 driver assistance aids.

The non-hybrid 2024 Edge L is said to be reaching Chinese showrooms in April, the hybrid hitting lots about three months later. The public could get an in-person viewing at Auto Shanghai in April. Perhaps by then we'll know the fate of our own Edge, rumored to be dispatched into retirement at the end of this model year.